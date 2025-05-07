Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

35 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$974,177
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom, …
$617,072
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 582 m²
Floor -1/3
Exclusive Estate for Sale in Northern Crete, GreeceLocation: Agios Myronas, Municipality of …
$1,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, CreteDiscover luxury and tranquility in this uni…
$924,161
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (156sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$998,668
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
🌴 Offered For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteWelc…
$3,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
$1,79M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa, consisting of a ground floor separated from the rest of the house…
$1,76M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with …
$406,016
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$602,545
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas Floors Layout:Lower Floor: 1 bedroom apartment with a double bed, A/C, a bathroom wit…
$1,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale - New Project: Your Serene Retreat in Chersonissos, Crete, GreeceWe are pleased to …
$486,027
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa has frontage on an a…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (151sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,10M
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
$557,657
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant 3-Storey Villa with Panoramic Views in Crete – 510 sq.m.Nestled in an idyllic locati…
$1,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$894,040
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$833,608
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor -1/2
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Heraklion Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive villa s…
$520,888
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
Price on request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
🏡 Offered For Sale: Underground Villa "IDILE" 347,85m2 - Luxury Living in Hersonissos Discov…
$2,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (163sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$614,969
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
Offered for sale is luxurious villa with a private swimming pool, in Chersonissos area, Hera…
$2,24M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale - New Project: Your Serene Retreat in Chersonissos, Crete, GreeceWe are pleased to …
$502,228
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists …
$518,429
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
$1,79M
