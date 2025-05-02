Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gouves Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$602,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, CreteDiscover luxury and tranquility in this uni…
$924,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go