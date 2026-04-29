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Residential properties for sale in Ermioni, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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