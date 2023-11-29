Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Sitia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sitia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
€776,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir