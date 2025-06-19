Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sitia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$126,736
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$172,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go