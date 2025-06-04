Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sitia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

Sitia Municipal Unit
25
Analipsi Municipal Unit
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Proposed sale of the construction of the villa with area 400 sq.m with a land size of 4020 s…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Sitia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go