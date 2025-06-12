Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ierapetra
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

Ierapetra Municipal Unit
11
Makry Gialos Municipal Unit
4
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$119,922
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale two ground floor studios of 25 sq.m each, 4 km outside the city of Ierapetra. Each …
$85,658
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
