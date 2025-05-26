Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chersonissos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece

Chersonisos Municipal Unit
9
Gouves Municipal Unit
5
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,576
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
