Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
39
Neapoli Municipal Unit
4
Vrachasi Municipal Unit
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 119 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea, t…
$759,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go