Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
39
Neapoli Municipal Unit
4
Vrachasi Municipal Unit
4
9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 119 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea, t…
$759,264
$759,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$547,269
$547,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. 2nd floor consists…
$527,683
$527,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$491,966
$491,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$163,605
$163,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$423,990
$423,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$195,865
$195,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$409,012
$409,012
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$334,122
$334,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

