Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Demotike Enoteta Phrankistas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Demotike Enoteta Phrankistas, Greece

;
houses
7
7 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedroom…
$148,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$230,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one store…
$3,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$625,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
MontbelMontbel
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedroom…
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Phrankistas, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go