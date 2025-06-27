Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Arachova Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,40M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$174,379
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$290,632
