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Residential properties for sale in Kilkis Municipality, Greece

;
houses
4
5 properties total found
Cottage in Terpyllos, Greece
Cottage
Terpyllos, Greece
Area 290 m²
Α Two-storey detached house, located in a village in Kilkis, near the Church of the Virgin M…
$223,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Mikrokampos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Mikrokampos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Terpyllos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Terpyllos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$96,818
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Santa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Santa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Terpyllos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Terpyllos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Kilkis Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
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