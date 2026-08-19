Hotels for sale in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Edessa Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels and hotel rooms in Edessa Municipality, Greece

;
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 2 500 m² in Arnissa, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Arnissa, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view o…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go