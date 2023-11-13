Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

Edessa
12
Aridea
3
12 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Piperies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Piperies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€960,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 4000 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€1,30M
Hotel 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor con…
€580,000
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel, consisting of 2 buildings. The first building "A" was built in 1986, big rep…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building area of ​​2000 sq.m. At the moment, it is rented by a well-known kids' store
€600,000
Hotel 40 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 40
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 3500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners will be leavin…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Piperies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Piperies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1400 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 2500 sq m close to one of the most popular ski resorts in Greece. The ho…
€3,50M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Orma, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Orma, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business, apartment and 2 guesthouses in Orma village of Aridea region. The propert…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Orma, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Orma, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the mountain, the …
€550,000
Commercial 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Agios Athanasios, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale four small apartments in a complex near the ski resort "Kaimaktsalan". Two arelocat…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ydrea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ydrea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space of 3240 sq.m. in 15000 sq.m. plot in the region ofAridea. 3000 sq.…
€2,25M

Property types in Municipality of Edessa

hotels
