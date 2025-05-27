Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Dion - Olympos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

Leptokarya
31
Litochoro
12
Platamonas
7
4 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 li…
$2,09M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$502,897
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$834,995
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
