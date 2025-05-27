Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

Leptokarya
31
Litochoro
12
Platamonas
7
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$375,748
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$887,182
Villa 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$417,497
Villa 12 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 li…
$2,09M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$502,897
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$939,369
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$782,807
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neoi Poroi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neoi Poroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$438,372
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$365,310
Villa 4 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$834,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$834,995
Properties features in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
