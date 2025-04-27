Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aristotle Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of . G…
$1,42M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$2,91M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$424,669
Villa 7 bedrooms in Stratoni, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$499,862
