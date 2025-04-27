Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aristotle Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor…
$285,542
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stratonike, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stratonike, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$424,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Stratoni, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$499,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go