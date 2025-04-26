Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Corfu, Greece

villas
10
cottages
20
townhouses
6
12 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$1,01M
Townhouse 4 rooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
$469,684
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,77M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
$615,270
1 room Cottage in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful 3 storey detached housein the island of Corfu, an island that is annually…
$1,01M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air…
$1,98M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,98M
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$1,96M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$357,616
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$553,184
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 318 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$615,092
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,02M
