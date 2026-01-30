Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Condos for Sale in Greece

Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
