for sale in Greece

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Hotel room 25 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel room 25 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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