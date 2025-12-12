Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 43 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$174,270
