Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
Kalamaria Loft – Thessaloniki Seafront Living Type: Duplex apartment View: Direct sea …
$339,556
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
