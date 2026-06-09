Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Athens, Greece

;
Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
🔥 Golden Visa Athens Centre | €260K | Last Unit We are delighted to present an exclusive …
$299,817
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Athens, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go