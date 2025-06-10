Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has one level.
$417,497
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$151,343
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels.
$490,559
