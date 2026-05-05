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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 290 m²
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
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