Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Townhouse in Mykonos, Greece
Townhouse
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
$7,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 2 l…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$375,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skoutaros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skoutaros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tavari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tavari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 129 sq.meters on Islands . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$401,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

