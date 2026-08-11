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Townhouses for sale in Mytilene, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$427,417
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 205 m²
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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