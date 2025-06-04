Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Mytilene Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Mytilene Municipal Unit, Greece

Mytilene
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale townhouse area of 205 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. The townhouse is located on 4…
$469,164
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$427,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 136 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. The townhouse is located on 2…
$434,835
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mytilene Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go