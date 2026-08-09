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Apartment buildings in Hesse, Germany

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Frankfurt
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16 properties total found
Revenue house 360 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 360 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
$2,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 800 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 800 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
$8,64M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 630 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 630 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
$5,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
Revenue house 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
$3,69M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
$2,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 750 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 750 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
$4,97M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 1 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 1 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential and commercial building for sale in the central area of ​​Frankfurt.The fully le…
$13,83M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 360 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 360 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new condition. All apa…
$2,59M
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Revenue house 1 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 1 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
A residential and commercial building for sale in the central district of Frankfurt.The full…
$13,94M
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Revenue house 882 m² in Wolfhagen, Germany
Revenue house 882 m²
Wolfhagen, Germany
Area 882 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment house for sale in 34466 Wolfhagen (30 minutes from Kassel). Land area - 532 m2; …
$544,911
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Revenue house 630 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 630 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house with 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green quiet are…
$5,93M
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Revenue house 800 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 800 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building (new building - 7 apartments) in the popular central district of Frankfur…
$8,71M
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Revenue house 750 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 750 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments.Possibly an expansion of the building and an …
$5,01M
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Revenue house 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Profitable three-storey apartment building with a landscaped garden.In the house: 5 apartmen…
$2,90M
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Revenue house 365 m² in Hohenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 365 m²
Hohenkirchen, Germany
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment house for sale in 34314 Espenau The site address is Kasseler Str., 34314 Espena…
$595,583
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Revenue house 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is locate…
$3,72M
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