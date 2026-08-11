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Apartment buildings in Berlin, Germany

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3 properties total found
Revenue house 987 m² in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 987 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
$4,49M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house
Berlin, Germany
Camping house with building permit! The existing building with 15 apartments (from 56 to …
$4,50M
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Revenue house 987 m² in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 987 m²
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment house in Berlin, fully rented. It consists of 12 apartments (from 1 to 3 rooms). T…
$4,53M
Leave a request
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