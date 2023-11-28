Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Berlin
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Berlin, Germany

сommercial property
20
hotels
5
investment properties
3
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 28 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir