  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Gelsenkirchen
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

сommercial property
5
5 properties total found
Revenue house 463 m² in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 463 m²
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 463 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house in the very center of Gelsenkirchen, 3 minutes from the central pedestrian s…
$730,181
Revenue house 321 m² in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 321 m²
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in 45892 Gelsenkirchen. The house was built in 1970 as a 6-family …
$381,092
Revenue house 870 m² in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 870 m²
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 870 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment house for sale in 45881 Gelsenkirchen in a good condition house 1967 12 a…
$902,038
Revenue house 465 m² in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 465 m²
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 4
$627,479
Revenue house 391 m² in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 391 m²
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment house for sale in 47166 Duisburg. Good location in the area. there are 7 apa…
$632,097
