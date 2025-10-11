Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Duisburg, Germany

Revenue house 303 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 303 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 4
$302,119
Revenue house 520 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 520 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
$720,438
Revenue house 250 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 250 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment house for sale in Duisburg. The house was built in 1915 The house has 3 floo…
$430,090
Revenue house 491 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 491 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in 47166 Duisburg The house has 1 commercial space - 35 m2 5 ap…
$524,921
Revenue house 496 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 496 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in Duisburg 47169 House area 496 m2 5 apartments are rented o…
$468,623
Revenue house 562 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 562 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 562 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in 47169 Duisburg. House area 562 m2 there are 7 apartments i…
$521,660
Revenue house 480 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 480 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in 47169 Duisburg There are 8 apartments in the building, only 1…
$539,462
Revenue house 696 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 696 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 5
47169 Duisburg House built in 1935 / modernized in 2019. Extensive modernization work …
$743,739
