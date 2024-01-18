Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Bavaria, Germany

Revenue house with parking, with balcony in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
€12,10M
Revenue house 15 rooms in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
€5,80M
