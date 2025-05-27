Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Munich, Germany

4 properties total found
Revenue house 450 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 450 m²
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green area of Munich - Trudering.The mo…
$6,61M
Revenue house 1 690 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 1 690 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the first floor. There is…
$13,79M
Revenue house 1 690 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 1 690 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
$13,06M
Revenue house 450 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 450 m²
Munich, Germany
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
$6,26M
