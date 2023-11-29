Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

7 properties total found
Revenue house in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 4 750 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Pension for the elderly Nursery for the e…
€11,50M
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 835 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia, Hiddesen ( Detmold ) New Revenue House Commercial 4-story bu…
€4,00M
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 4 874 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land Dortmund Income House with Edeka supermarket Commercial …
€8,76M
Revenue house in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 800 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County, Reklinghausen District. Income House 12 …
€700,000
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 221 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Bielefeld Income House in the city center Income…
€4,20M
Revenue house with elevator, with yard in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with elevator, with yard
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 699 m²
Germany Federal State North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen Student Hostel Student Hostel is just a …
€2,80M
Revenue house with elevator in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with elevator
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 957 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Income House ( 4.5% per annum ) Income house in …
€7,20M
