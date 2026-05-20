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Studios near golf course for sale in Georgia

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Tbilisi
76
Rustavi
4
Batumi
161
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1130
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2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style"…
$175,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/24
МHOГOФУНКЦИOНАЛЬНЫЙ ЖИЛОЙ КOМПЛEКC СО CПОРТИВHЫM УKЛOHОМ Мультиспopтивный cтaдион для фут…
$38,125
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Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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