Studios for Sale in Bakuriani, Georgia

7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Located next to a forest park and ski slope, Crystal Wood is part of the Crystal Resort area…
$100,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments are for sale in the Orbi Palace Bakuriani hotel complex located in the rapidly gr…
$30,240
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$73,400
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$58,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$52,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$50,500
