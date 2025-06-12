Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
51
Batumi
180
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
661
Samtskhe-Javakheti
9
122 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12
Sale of a studio apartment at Orbi Beach Tower.   Square: 28 m2, 12th floor.   apart…
$42,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/35
On sale of apartments in Block B   Complex in the center of the new Batumi with focus for fa…
$29,574
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 15/20
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
$44,850
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 19/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$89,506
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 24/35
Hot! for sale at a price below the market price.studio 41 sq.m. with a balcony, high floor, …
$70,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 47
Срочная продажа студии в самом современном комплексе в Батуми- Orbi Beech Tower. 1 линия от …
$46,000
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/40
$61,920
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 16/20
$203,273
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 14/35
Studio for sale in the Orbi Residence complex - Batumi, 100 meters from the sea. The apartm…
$43,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 11/13
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$31,710
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/15
Studio apartment for sale in residential complex Batumi View. The apartment is located on…
$91,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 11/13
SMG Palace - a 13 -storey residential complex that is located in the first line of the sea. …
$31,920
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/20
$186,388
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/35
On sale of apartments in Block B   Complex in the center of the new Batumi with focus for fa…
$32,076
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 17/20
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The in…
$334,789
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/50
? The exact address: Sheriff Khimshiashvili, 7d ? Square: 33 ? Floor: 11 ?Max. Top floors…
$50,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$35,424
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$119,020
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/40
$84,000
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$81,840
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/20
$345,981
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 16/20
$402,708
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 18/43
A studio in the premium premium residential complex Porta Tower Batumi in a great place is s…
$133,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/35
On sale of apartments in Block B   Complex in the center of the new Batumi with focus for fa…
$32,076
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Complex del Mar is a capacious project, which is in the first time is exhausted by the use …
$32,800
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/13
The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque are…
$70,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$35,424
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 16/35
Studio for sale in the Orbi Residence complex - Batumi, 100 meters from the sea. The apartm…
$42,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/35
On sale of apartments in Block B   Complex in the center of the new Batumi with focus for fa…
$31,160
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/10
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$36,375
