Pool Studios for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
51
Batumi
180
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
661
Samtskhe-Javakheti
9
5 properties total found
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/27
Botanical Garden The complex is surrendered. 27 -storey complex Hoosyes -beautiful Ko…
$73,176
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 14
For sale is a large studio in the elite  complex White Sails.  Block E.  Floor 4 Area 35 …
$68,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 36
Срочная продажа студии в одном из лучших жилых комплксов Интурист резидент. Студия площадью …
$63,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 12/33
Studio in the central part of Batumi. Liquid option for rental, resale or personal residence…
$59,700
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
M ö Venpick   Brill9618
$96,187
