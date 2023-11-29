Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

166 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,273
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,237
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€55,969
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,149
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€102,302
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 45
€93,907
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/37
€34,890
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
€39,069
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
€36,979
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
€33,881
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€32,182
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
€25,473
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/12
€25,733
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€22,276
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€21,697
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 11
€29,097
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 10
€27,621
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 11
€28,716
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 10
€27,076
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4
€25,690
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4
€24,505
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4
€24,030
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4
€23,951
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6
€29,603
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6
€29,275
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€24,714
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
€26,258
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€25,222
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€22,351
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
€88,115
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文

