Studios for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

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Studio-apartments in Batumi, Georgia

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1 176 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
❗️Urgent sale ❗️Unique Lot - Studio with Premium Complex - La Batumi Familia : Eliava 32EGen…
$39,900
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$114,022
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,040
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/25
For sale a cozy studio with direct sea views in the elite residential complex NBG Panorama.T…
$64,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$21,615
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$33,500
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$65,550
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$90,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Life by the sea where nature meets comfort: Your perfect home in Solo ResidenceBatumi, Chakv…
$29,222
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RECOM
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
Spacious studio for sale in a new residential complex on New Boulevard.White House is a 30-s…
$43,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12
Studio apartment for sale in ORBI Beach Tower.Area: 28 m2, 12 floor.Apartment with renovatio…
$42,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15
Apartment for sale with sea views in Rainbow complex.Area: 27.1 m2, 15 floor.The apartment i…
$50,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
Sale of the studio in the elite residential complex White Sales.   Square: 31 m2, 3rd fl…
$63,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Sea Zone is a premium residential and investment complex in Batumi, 50 meters from the sea, …
$43,200
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/6
Citron Orange is a new luxury residential complex, which is located in the area of New Boule…
$35,100
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Felicia residential complex is the embodiment of modern comfort and luxury in one of the mos…
$30,495
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Lux Residence is a new residential complex consisting of a 20-storey building located 400 me…
$35,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Life by the sea where nature meets comfort: Your perfect home in Solo ResidenceBatumi, Chakv…
$29,222
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
GWG Batumi is a premium residential complex located in Batumi, 500 meters from the sea, in t…
$40,965
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$22,032
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$42,560
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$21,615
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium residential complex in one of the most promising count…
$39,294
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Up to 4 years of installment.A down payment of 30%.Red is a residential complex located 500 …
$32,300
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Park Tower is a luxurious multifunctional five-star hotel complex. Park Tower - comfortable …
$48,533
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4
Tekto Franco is a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure, offering a comfo…
$34,138
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10/15
Turnkey studio on the 10th floor in a ready-made business apartment hotel 300 meters from th…
$75,124
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/15
🏠ELT Rainbow🏢📏🏬👷🏻‍♂️✅💰
$55,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/15
🏠ELT La Quinta🏢📏🏬👷🏻‍♂️✅💰
$52,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 19/36
For sale is a very cozy and bright apartment with panoramic views of the city and mountains …
$88,000
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Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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