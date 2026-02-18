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Apart hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval

Batumi, Georgia
from
$64,260
19/09/2023
$64,260
19/09/2023
$642,600
06/07/2023
$64,260
;
4
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ID: 4373
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    34

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education

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Apart hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Batumi, Georgia
from
$64,260
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