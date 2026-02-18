Apartment in a new building Archi Kikvidze

Prime Location in Nadzaladevi

Archi Kikvidze Park is ideally situated on Z. Kikvidze Street in the heart of Nadzaladevi, just a 2-minute walk from Gotsiridze and Didube Metro stations. The complex offers easy access to Kikvidze Park, Tsereteli Avenue, and Expo Georgia, placing residents at the center of the city while maintaining a peaceful environment.

Green Spaces and Recreation

The complex features a lush 15,000 m² green courtyard, designed for relaxation and active living. Residents can enjoy outdoor leisure areas, sports facilities, and dedicated children’s playgrounds, creating a healthy and vibrant community atmosphere.

Modern, Energy-Efficient Construction

Built with eco-friendly and energy-efficient German YTONG blocks, Archi Kikvidze Park maintains stable indoor temperatures and reduces energy costs by 40%, ensuring comfort and lower utility bills for residents.

Convenience and Amenities

The complex also includes commercial spaces, an underground parking garage, and thoughtfully designed communal areas. Everything is crafted to provide a seamless and comfortable lifestyle for modern city living.