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Residential complex Mira Verde

Tabakhmela-Shavnabada Road, Georgia
from
$175,000
VAT
from
$4,610/m²
;
4
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ID: 35071
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Tabakhmela-Shavnabada Road

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

About the complex

Developer: Mira Development

Project: Mira Verde

Location: Tabakhmela–Shavnabada Road

Apartment Types & Pricing

• Studio: 37.96 m² | from $175,000 | from $4,610 per m²

• 2-bedroom: 74.91 m² | from $295,100 | from $3,939 per m²

• 3-bedroom: 107.81 m² | from $555,968 | from $5,157 per m²

Apartment Sizes: 37.96 – 1,500 m²

Project Overview

• Number of Buildings: 20

• Floors: 2–5

• Construction Technology: Monolithic-frame

• Parking: Above-ground parking

• Cadastral Numbers: 81.03.16.025, 81.03.16.026

• Elevator: Yes

• Security: 24/7 video surveillance, security personnel, concierge

• Status: Completed, fully finished

Infrastructure & Amenities • Panoramic city views • Kindergarten • AI University • Shopping centers • Office spaces • European school • Wellness center • Restaurants and cafes • 18-hole golf course • Hotel • Medical center

 

Location on the map

Tabakhmela-Shavnabada Road, Georgia
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Residential complex Mira Verde
Tabakhmela-Shavnabada Road, Georgia
from
$175,000
VAT
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