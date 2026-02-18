Residential complex Mira Verde

Developer: Mira Development
Project: Mira Verde
Location: Tabakhmela–Shavnabada Road
Apartment Types & Pricing
• Studio: 37.96 m² | from $175,000 | from $4,610 per m²
• 2-bedroom: 74.91 m² | from $295,100 | from $3,939 per m²
• 3-bedroom: 107.81 m² | from $555,968 | from $5,157 per m²
Apartment Sizes: 37.96 – 1,500 m²
Project Overview
• Number of Buildings: 20
• Floors: 2–5
• Construction Technology: Monolithic-frame
• Parking: Above-ground parking
• Cadastral Numbers: 81.03.16.025, 81.03.16.026
• Elevator: Yes
• Security: 24/7 video surveillance, security personnel, concierge
• Status: Completed, fully finished
Infrastructure & Amenities • Panoramic city views • Kindergarten • AI University • Shopping centers • Office spaces • European school • Wellness center • Restaurants and cafes • 18-hole golf course • Hotel • Medical center