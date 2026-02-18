  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Alliance Centropolis

Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,869
30/12/2024
$102,869
26/12/2024
$115,767
28/11/2024
$127,151
19/11/2024
$116,286
25/10/2024
$113,286
;
14 1
ID: 22382
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

About the complex

Alliance Centropolis is the most multifunctional project in the Caucasus, which combines the World Trade Center and its exhibition space, the Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi and 24 infrastructural components. The project is located in the prestigious part of Batumi, one of the most attractive cities in Europe, just 50 meters from the Black Sea.

Each component of the complex ensures its non-seasonal, year-round occupancy, which contributes to the investment attractiveness and regional importance of the complex.

Total Investment Value $420 000 000


Alliance Centropolis encorporate:
• First World Trade Centre exhibition space in the region
• ⁠High-end investment apartments
• ⁠5-Star international hotel Hyatt
• ⁠Centric Boulevard Batumi
• ⁠The biggest Casino in Georgia
• ⁠A-class business center
• ⁠A-class shopping center
• ⁠10,000 sq.m. recreational area
• Local, 3-level underground parking
• Luxury Restaurant, Sky lounge and bar
• Entertainment center
• ⁠Indoor swimming pool
• Spa and Fitness center
• Co-working Space
• ⁠Cinema

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.2 – 77.6
Price per m², USD 3,265 – 6,085
Apartment price, USD 195,315 – 464,436
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 71.2 – 113.3
Price per m², USD 3,575 – 6,485
Apartment price, USD 260,053 – 506,011
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 30.3 – 33.4
Price per m², USD 3,975 – 4,754
Apartment price, USD 127,151 – 144,305

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
