Apart hotel Alliance Centropolis

Alliance Centropolis is the most multifunctional project in the Caucasus, which combines the World Trade Center and its exhibition space, the Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi and 24 infrastructural components. The project is located in the prestigious part of Batumi, one of the most attractive cities in Europe, just 50 meters from the Black Sea.

Each component of the complex ensures its non-seasonal, year-round occupancy, which contributes to the investment attractiveness and regional importance of the complex.

Total Investment Value $420 000 000



Alliance Centropolis encorporate:

• First World Trade Centre exhibition space in the region

• ⁠High-end investment apartments

• ⁠5-Star international hotel Hyatt

• ⁠Centric Boulevard Batumi

• ⁠The biggest Casino in Georgia

• ⁠A-class business center

• ⁠A-class shopping center

• ⁠10,000 sq.m. recreational area

• Local, 3-level underground parking

• Luxury Restaurant, Sky lounge and bar

• Entertainment center

• ⁠Indoor swimming pool

• Spa and Fitness center

• Co-working Space

• ⁠Cinema