Mnatobi, Georgia

from €264,641

230–1 247 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style, located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi. The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and greened nature. A 20-minute drive from the center of Batumi and a diverse infrastructure. The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea. Infrastructure: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free!