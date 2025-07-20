Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kakheti, Georgia

Kvareli
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI! in Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI!
Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI! 🌳 Location: Just…
Price on request
Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production cycle, located in Kvareli in Kvareli, Georgia
Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production cycle, located in Kvareli
Kvareli, Georgia
For Sale – Exclusive Offer! ✧ Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production …
Price on request
Wine is not just taste and aroma — it's the atmosphere and location that create it! in Shilda, Georgia
Wine is not just taste and aroma — it's the atmosphere and location that create it!
Shilda, Georgia
Area 10 000 m²
Wine is not just taste and aroma — it's the atmosphere and location that create it! With …
Price on request
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli! in Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli!
Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli! We offer a rare opport…
Price on request
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti in 1 st, Georgia
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti
1 st, Georgia
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti 📍 Location: Village of Gremi, next to the Gr…
Price on request
Agrocomplex "Badiauri" for sale in Kakheti, Sagarejo Municipality in Badiauri, Georgia
Agrocomplex "Badiauri" for sale in Kakheti, Sagarejo Municipality
Badiauri, Georgia
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 45 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Agrocomplex "Badiauri" is a completed, successful business opportunity in the fields of prod…
$3,00M
