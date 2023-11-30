Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial
  4. Autonomous Republic of Adjara

Commercial real estate in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
15
51 property total found
Hotel 7 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€273,160
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 22
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,64M
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 14
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€728,426
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,46M
Leave a request
Hotel 69 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 69 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 69
Area 2 378 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€2,28M
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€5,46M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€3,19M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€728,426
Leave a request
Commercial in Kvariati, Georgia
Commercial
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 4
4 star hotel Hotel rooms - 15 with the prospect of adding 9 more rooms Guaranteed income -…
€1,82M
Leave a request
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Merisi, Georgia
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Merisi, Georgia
A share in a dream hotel is for sale - the most popular cottage hotel in Georgia, which is k…
€591,846
Leave a request
Hotel in Kvirike, Georgia
Hotel
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 8 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€455,267
Leave a request
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€591,846
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€546,320
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Area 964 m²
For sale 4-star hotel in a tourist and recreational recreation area in Mahinjauri. The hotel…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Area 908 m²
Ready-made hotel located in Sarpi, in one of the most unique places of recreation in Georgia…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Area 500 m²
Hotel for sale in Batumi. Excellent location, fresh building and recently updated cosmetic r…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Area 964 m²
Investment project for sale in Mahinjauri - HOTEL! Area 963.9 m2, sauna, jacuzzi, pool, bar,…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises for sale. Old city. 263 sq.m, first floor of a residential building, two…
€336,897
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 16/41
A 56.55 sq. m 1-bedroom unit fully furnished with the standards of international branded Hot…
€154,791
Leave a request
Hotel 100 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 100 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 100
Area 5 200 m²
Number of floors 11
New hotel for sale in Batumi with renovation, furniture and appliances. Excellent locatio…
€10,93M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€73,607
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 3 054 m²
Number of floors 5
One of the most, but no less popular hotels in Batumi is for sale, an excellent option for a…
€6,37M
Leave a request
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 6
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€171,952
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 20
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€144,488
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 350 m²
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
€209,423
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 20 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 20
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€2,91M
Leave a request
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
€364,213
Leave a request
Investment 3 bathrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
€546,320
Leave a request
Investment in city center, with central heating in Batumi, Georgia
Investment in city center, with central heating
Batumi, Georgia
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 1
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
€637,373
Leave a request

Property types in Autonomous Republic of Adjara

hotels
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir