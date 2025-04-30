Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tbilisi, Georgia

hotels
8
offices
14
398 properties total found
Commercial property 200 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 200 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/5
Description: 5-room apartment for rent in Vera, on Tatishvili Street. In a newly built (15 y…
$2,500
115 sq m commercial space for sale in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
115 sq m commercial space for sale in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
115 sq.m. commercial space for sale in Tbilisi, Nadira Khosharauli N7, floor N1, building N2…
$144,000
Commercial property 117 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 117 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/11
Description: Stained-glass commercial space for sale in Saburtalo, Shartava Street. Total ar…
$146,000
Commercial property 650 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 650 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Operating fitness center on the territory o…
$1,50M
Commercial property 30 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 30 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/10
Description: Office commercial space for rent in Saburtalo, on Sairme hill. Newly built buil…
$320
Commercial property 580 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 580 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 7/8
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Price: 2,300,000 USD. Dollar equivalent in …
$2,30M
Commercial property 55 000 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 55 000 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 10
Area 55 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! In Telavi. In the Napareuli microzone. Alon…
$3,50M
Commercial property 200 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 200 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 9/13
Description: 5-room duplex apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Chikovani Street. On the 9-10 / …
$210,000
Commercial property 70 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 70 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Description: Stained glass commercial space for rent in Shindis, Kojri Highway, a busy and b…
$1,050
Commercial property 300 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 300 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale or rent !!! Commercial space on Iveria Street i…
$300,000
Commercial property 600 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 600 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale or long term rent!!! Warehouse/production space in Digomi…
$670,000
Commercial property 127 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 127 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/4
Description: Commercial space (attic) for sale in Gldani, Gobronidze Street, near the metro.…
$70,000
Commercial property 92 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 92 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/11
Commercial office space for sale in Saburtalo, on Tsintsadze Street. In an old building, on …
$138,500
Commercial property 400 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 400 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/12
Description: For long term rent !!! Stained glass space in Vake, Abashidze Street !!! Univer…
$4,000
Commercial property 150 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 150 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/5
Description: Stained glass commercial for immediate rent in Dighom massif, III quarter, near…
$2,500
Commercial property 1 200 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 200 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Independent 7-storey, newly built business …
$1,65M
Commercial property 20 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 20 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/11
Commercial space for sale in Vake, on Tamarashvili Avenue, on the upper central road, in a c…
$43,000
Commercial property 500 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 500 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale or rent !!! Commercial space in an independent …
$6,000
Commercial property 600 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 600 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! (photo and video material are protected by copyright) …
$990,000
Commercial property 262 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 262 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 262 m²
Floor 1/5
Universal commercial space for rent in Nadzaladevi, on Ghoghoberidze street. In an old build…
$600
Commercial property 400 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 400 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Description: 2-storey, universal independent building for rent on Saburtalo, Tsagareli stree…
$4,000
Commercial property 8 500 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 8 500 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 20
Area 8 500 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Four-storey newly built office building wit…
$5,70M
Commercial property 500 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 500 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 12
Area 500 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! The private hotel/complex "Holiday Borjomi" is located…
$530,000
Commercial property 60 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 60 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 60 m²
Description: Urgently for rent car wash on Vorontsov. In a crowded, moving place. Currently …
$350
Commercial property 100 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 100 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/9
Description: Urgently for sale stained glass commercial space on Saburtlo, al. On Kazbegi av…
$165,000
Commercial property 98 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 98 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
Description: 3-room apartment for sale on Mtatsminda, Griboedov street, near Rustaveli metro…
$118,000
Commercial space for sale in Tbilisi, Didi Digomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for sale in Tbilisi, Didi Digomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
200 sq.m. commecial space for sale in Didi Digomi, on Mirian Mepe str, in new building, on I…
$205,000
Commercial property 450 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 450 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! In Bakuriani, on Didveli road, by the road,…
$495,000
Commercial property 600 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 600 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 14
Area 600 m²
Description: 4-storey hotel for sale in Bakuriani, total area: 600m2, renovated, with origin…
$620,000
Commercial property 100 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 100 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial space for rent 300 m2. Freedom Square. Duplex type, 1-storey stained glass 200 m2…
$4,000
